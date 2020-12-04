State Street Corp Purchases 739,310 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)

State Street Corp raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,058,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.21% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $60,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on NTLA shares. Summer Street started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $42.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $43.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.57%. The company had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $118,139.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 3,364 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $94,192.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,611 shares of company stock worth $5,944,427 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

