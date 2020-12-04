State Street Corp Sells 5,443 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,443 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.65% of NewMarket worth $62,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in NewMarket by 8.2% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 591,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,841,000 after buying an additional 44,920 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NewMarket by 2,500.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,878,000 after purchasing an additional 154,149 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in NewMarket by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,899,000 after purchasing an additional 68,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NewMarket by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,432,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in NewMarket by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $374.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $365.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.97. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $304.65 and a 1 year high of $492.45.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.80. NewMarket had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $512.87 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

