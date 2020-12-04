STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Director Sells $302,312.40 in Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $302,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,604.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

STE opened at $192.69 on Friday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $196.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in STERIS by 72.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in STERIS during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 104.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.