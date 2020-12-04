STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €30.68 ($36.10).

STM stock opened at €33.70 ($39.65) on Monday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.87.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

