Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis trimmed its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5,315.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 74.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 43.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLF. CIBC upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from $58.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $43.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average is $40.16. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.413 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.