Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Barclays

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 86.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

Shares of SU opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $34.56.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 169,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 927.0% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 893,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 806,868 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 228,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,783,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,020,000 after purchasing an additional 96,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 41,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

