Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.16). Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 184.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.71 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 89.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, COO Marc Andrew Hoffman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 74.0% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 11,772,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,474,000 after buying an additional 5,007,079 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,455,484.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,391,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,641,000 after buying an additional 3,391,278 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,062.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,436,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,289,000 after buying an additional 3,141,230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,545 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at about $13,490,000.

NYSE SHO opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.10. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

