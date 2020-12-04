Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $85.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SYNA. Mizuho raised their target price on Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Synaptics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Synaptics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Synaptics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of SYNA opened at $78.30 on Monday. Synaptics has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $92.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.78 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $865,130.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,247.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 8,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $701,599.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,073.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,373,952 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

