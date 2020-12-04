Sysco (NYSE:SYY) PT Raised to $65.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SYY. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Edward Jones upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $74.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.53, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $5,477,804.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $345,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,238,052 shares of company stock valued at $162,209,188. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798,873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,679 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,093,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Sysco by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,904,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,741,000 after acquiring an additional 916,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.