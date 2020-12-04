TD Securities Raises Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to $27.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SU. Barclays assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.46.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.1606 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 3,061.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 108.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 33.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 609.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.