Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,470 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.36% of Ternium worth $13,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TX. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ternium by 27.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,778 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ternium in the second quarter valued at $2,341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ternium by 11.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium in the second quarter valued at $293,000. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.21.

Ternium stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.39. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $29.00.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

