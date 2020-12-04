The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the bank will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2021 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Fundamental Research assumed coverage on The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.04 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $51.68 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $57.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 67.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 40.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.