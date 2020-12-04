The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) a €146.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($171.76) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AIR. Bank of America set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €90.17 ($106.08).

EPA AIR opened at €95.00 ($111.76) on Tuesday. Airbus SE has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €76.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €68.65.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

