The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) a GBX 840 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Davy Research downgraded easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a neutral rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. easyJet plc (EZJ.L) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 851.95 ($11.13).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 917.20 ($11.98) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 638.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 628.49. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. easyJet plc has a twelve month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51).

In related news, insider David Robbie bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88). Insiders have acquired a total of 10,067 shares of company stock worth $7,598,977 over the last 90 days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

