The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) a €124.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €95.82 ($112.73).

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) stock opened at €77.22 ($90.85) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €75.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -184.56. Rheinmetall AG has a twelve month low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a twelve month high of €109.30 ($128.59).

About Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F)

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

