The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €108.00 Price Target for Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.50 ($102.94) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €92.69 ($109.04).

Get Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) alerts:

ETR GXI opened at €94.20 ($110.82) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.25. Gerresheimer AG has a one year low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a one year high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is €93.04 and its 200-day moving average is €90.90.

Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.