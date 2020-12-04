The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€12.70” Price Target for UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UCG has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.52 ($11.20).

UniCredit S.p.A. has a 52 week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 52 week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

About UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI)

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

