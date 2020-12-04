The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €85.00 Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €112.38 ($132.22).

Shares of EPA SU opened at €113.30 ($133.29) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($89.81). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €113.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €102.54.

About Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA)

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

