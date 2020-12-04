The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) Shares Gap Down to $221.50

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $221.50, but opened at $214.50. The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) shares last traded at $220.50, with a volume of 786,575 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 292.50 ($3.82).

The stock has a market capitalization of $215.70 million and a P/E ratio of -14.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 173.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 155.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.53, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX (14.90) (($0.19)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Gym Group plc will post 889.9999604 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Penny Hughes purchased 2,723 shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £3,975.58 ($5,194.12). Also, insider John Treharne sold 275,000 shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93), for a total value of £407,000 ($531,748.11).

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) Company Profile (LON:GYM)

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 175 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

