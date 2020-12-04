The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Sells $368,500.00 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $368,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,121 shares in the company, valued at $23,601,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 28th, Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $351,550.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00.

HSY opened at $149.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $161.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.04.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in The Hershey by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,847,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 63,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.13.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

