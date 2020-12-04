The Ince Group plc (INCE.L) (LON:INCE) Shares Gap Down to $40.00

Shares of The Ince Group plc (INCE.L) (LON:INCE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.00, but opened at $38.10. The Ince Group plc (INCE.L) shares last traded at $36.88, with a volume of 693,054 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 million and a P/E ratio of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.61, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 25.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.69.

About The Ince Group plc (INCE.L) (LON:INCE)

The Ince Group plc provides legal, accounting, financial, and consulting services; and pension advice to clients in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Gordon Dadds Group plc and changed its name to The Ince Group plc in August 2019. The Ince Group plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

