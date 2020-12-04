The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. The Manitowoc reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Manitowoc.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.39. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $355.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of The Manitowoc from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc in the second quarter worth about $5,406,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 73.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 887,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 376,390 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 21.5% in the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,826,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 323,354 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 1,450.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 314,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 294,292 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 214.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 230,386 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTW stock opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Manitowoc (MTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.