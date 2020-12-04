The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Pennant Group Inc. through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Pennant Group Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens increased their target price on The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered The Pennant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 309.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $53.87.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 1.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 45,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,820,152.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,807,324.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $470,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,275 shares in the company, valued at $79,436,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,889 shares of company stock worth $2,384,166. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

