The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) PT Raised to GBX 5,500

The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 5,420 ($70.81) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ULVR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,520 ($72.12) price target on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price target on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price target on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,799.09 ($62.70).

The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) stock opened at GBX 4,283 ($55.96) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,627.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,543.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06. The firm has a market cap of $126.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.95. The Unilever Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were given a GBX 37.46 ($0.49) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)’s previous dividend of $36.98. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.36%.

The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

