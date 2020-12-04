The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Williams Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $697,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 65,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $721,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 205.2% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 183,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 123,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

