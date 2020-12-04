Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Raised to $490.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $488.00 to $490.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.68% from the stock’s previous close.

TMO has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.12.

TMO opened at $477.20 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $189.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $474.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,553.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 47,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,762,000 after buying an additional 44,179 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.8% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,868,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

