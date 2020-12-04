Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Franklin Electric worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth $226,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth $2,537,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 17.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FELE shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $93,703.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,585. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $68.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.01. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $70.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.79.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.59 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

