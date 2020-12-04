Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 40,735 Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSEARCA:CMD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSEARCA:CMD) by 397.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 40,735 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.12% of Cantel Medical worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Cantel Medical by 38.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Cantel Medical by 271.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 11,486 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cantel Medical by 13.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,158,000 after buying an additional 19,609 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Cantel Medical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cantel Medical by 14.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA CMD opened at $60.30 on Friday. Cantel Medical Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.21.

Cantel Medical (NYSEARCA:CMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $233.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cantel Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cantel Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Cantel Medical in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

