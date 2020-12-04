Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.04 Million Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 171.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,973 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 452,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,865,000 after buying an additional 185,553 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1,133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 40,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 37,167 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 843,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,507,000 after buying an additional 117,116 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHH opened at $104.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.31 and a 200-day moving average of $89.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.73 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CHH. Bank of America downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $3,123,001.00. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

