Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.22 Million Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of LCI Industries worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LCII. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 37.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCII opened at $126.75 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $55.29 and a 52-week high of $134.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.92.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.30. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $827.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 51.37%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LCII shares. CJS Securities upgraded LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.86.

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,193 shares in the company, valued at $36,035,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

