Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,164,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Zenner acquired 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,244,661.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $272.24 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.53 and a 12-month high of $305.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 71.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.88 and a 200-day moving average of $257.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

