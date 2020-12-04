Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,718 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Loews were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Loews by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

NYSE:L opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $56.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.