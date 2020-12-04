Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 6,671 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

NYSE:SWK opened at $179.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.01. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $195.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

