TR Property Investment Trust plc (TRY.L) (LON:TRY) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of TR Property Investment Trust plc (TRY.L) (LON:TRY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON TRY opened at GBX 402 ($5.25) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 374.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 355.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36. TR Property Investment Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 197 ($2.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 497.83 ($6.50).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. TR Property Investment Trust plc (TRY.L)’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

About TR Property Investment Trust plc (TRY.L)

TR Property Investment Trust plc is an investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing in the shares and securities of property companies and property related businesses internationally. The Company also invests in investment property located in the United Kingdom only.

