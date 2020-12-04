Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Shares Gap Up to $16.59

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.59, but opened at $21.26. Tredegar shares last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 8,995 shares.

The company has a market cap of $716.86 million, a PE ratio of 267.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.92 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 0.31%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tredegar in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 74.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 207.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 370.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 126.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tredegar (NYSE:TG)

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the Sure&Soft, Soft Quilt, ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic films and fabrics for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

