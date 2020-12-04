Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.78.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE:TFC opened at $47.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $564,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $44,787.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,355 shares of company stock worth $228,825 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 1,422.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 179,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 167,630 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 15.7% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $331,000. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.