Truist Securiti Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $4.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.62 EPS.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UNH. Stephens upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.96.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $348.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $334.54 and its 200-day moving average is $312.22. The stock has a market cap of $330.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.