Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) a C$22.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IMO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$22.71.

TSE:IMO opened at C$23.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.68. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of C$10.27 and a twelve month high of C$35.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -146.67%.

About Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

