UBS Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) a GBX 7,500 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,100 ($105.83) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.51) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,462.35 ($110.56).

AZN stock opened at GBX 7,791.64 ($101.80) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 1 year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The firm has a market cap of $110.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,149.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,436.59.

About AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

