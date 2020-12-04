UBS Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) a €30.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IFXA. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) in a report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.75 ($30.29).

Get Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) alerts:

Infineon Technologies AG has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.