UBS Group Analysts Give Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) a €85.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Siltronic AG (WAF.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €100.00 ($117.65).

Get Siltronic AG (WAF.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA:WAF opened at €124.00 ($145.88) on Monday. Siltronic AG has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($180.24). The company’s fifty day moving average is €91.93 and its 200-day moving average is €85.49.

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.