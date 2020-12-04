UBS Group Analysts Give Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) a €120.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €110.50 ($130.00).

SY1 stock opened at €103.05 ($121.24) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €108.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €108.34. Symrise AG has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG (SY1.F) Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

