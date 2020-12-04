Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $288.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $262.15.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $289.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.29. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

