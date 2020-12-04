Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis reduced its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Under Armour were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 168.6% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Under Armour by 229.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Under Armour by 34.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Under Armour from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.39.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

