Unilever (AMS:UNIA) PT Set at €47.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

UNIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €51.85 ($61.00).

Unilever has a fifty-two week low of €42.10 ($49.53) and a fifty-two week high of €52.29 ($61.52).

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

