United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UAL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays cut shares of United Airlines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $49.91 on Monday. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $90.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post -25.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $4,636,734.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,461,091.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $119,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,716 shares in the company, valued at $108,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 11.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in United Airlines by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in United Airlines by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 72,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in United Airlines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 504,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,542,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

