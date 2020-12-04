United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $184.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on UPS. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $167.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.09. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

