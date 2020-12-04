United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 77.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,702 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 404.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2,270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays lowered United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.44.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $236.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $240.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

