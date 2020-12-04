United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lowered its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 70.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,783 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in United States Steel were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of X. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United States Steel by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,874,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United States Steel by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,381,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,633 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in United States Steel by 1,801.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,070,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,340,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,899,000 after buying an additional 1,569,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after buying an additional 785,039 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

X has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Cfra upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.64.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

