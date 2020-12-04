UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.55% from the company’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s FY2020 earnings at $16.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UNH. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.96.

UNH opened at $348.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $334.54 and its 200 day moving average is $312.22. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,037 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,629 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

